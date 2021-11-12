Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonCMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Remi Bader's Most Hilarious TikTok Moments

The Impulse Try host says what we're all thinking when we try on our 2 a.m. purchases!

By Emily Spain Nov 12, 2021 7:43 PMTags
ShoppingShop With E!TikTok
E-comm: Remi Baders Most Hilarious TikTok Moments

Who else opens TikTok before bed and promises to only be on the app for five minutes when you know you're going to be sucked in for at least an hour?

Hopefully, we aren't the only ones with this sleep-depriving habit. But hey, there's no other place on the internet where we feel so seen, heard or understood. 

Among the many creators we follow on the video-sharing app, one of our favorites has to be Remi Bader. The curve model continues to go viral for her realistic clothing hauls where she demonstrates how inconsistent sizing can be across popular brands, and of course, the all too relatable situations where the clothes looked better online than they do in real life.

As a result, she's amassed 2 million followers on TikTok and caught the attention of brands who have used her critiques to do better with the size-inclusivity of their apparel.

read
TikTok Star Remi Bader Is Bringing the Cyber Week Deals With Bravo's Impulse Try Livestreams

This week, it was announced Remi will host a three-part livestream shopping event on the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles over Thanksgiving weekend to help shoppers score deals on must-have fashion, beauty and home products for everyone on their list!

While we prep our bank accounts to shop her recommendations, we rounded up just a few of Remi's most hilarious (and honest) TikTok moments, so you too, can feel seen for all the times you tried on your 2 a.m. impulse purchases and thought "what the heck did I buy?"

Scroll below to laugh so hard you'll cry!

Trending Stories

1

See Every Magical Moment From Paris Hilton's Wedding to Carter Reum

2

Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

3

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

In the mood to shop? Check out Free People's 24-Hour Sale!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

See Every Magical Moment From Paris Hilton's Wedding to Carter Reum

2

Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

3

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

4

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

5
Breaking

Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum After 2 Years Together