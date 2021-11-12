Adele Reveals "Brutally Honest" Message Behind Her New Song "Hold On"

Grab your tissues—Adele's latest music is going to bring the tears.
In a clip from the songstress' upcoming CBS special, One Night with Adele, the 33-year-old singer talks about the "brutally honest" track "Hold On," from her album 30. Oprah suggests that the singer had to be in the "dark dark dark hours," when making the track and the lyrics couldn't reflect it more.
Oprah reads the lyric out loud: "I'm such a mess. The harder that I try I regress. I am my own worst enemy. Right now, I truly hate being me. Every day feels like the road that I'm on might open up and swallow me whole. How do I feel so mighty small when I'm struggling to feel at all?"
Adele then got candid about the people who inspired the heartbreaking tune. "My friends always would say ‘hold on' when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse," she said. "But it was just exhausting trying to like keep going with it."
She continued, "It's a process. The process of a divorce. The process of being a single parent. The process of not seeing your child every single day—wasn't really a plan I had when I became a mom. The process of arriving for yourself every single day and showing up for yourself every single day and still running a home, still running a business so many people know what I'm talking about. I feel like that as well. I juggled those things as well. And I felt like not doing it anymore and also trying to like move forward, but like with intention. Not just to get out of it for no reason. It made my feet hurt walking through all that concreate."
In the six years since she released her last album, Adele, who is mother to 9-year-old Angelo, ended her marriage with his father, Simon Konecki, earlier this year. During the CBS special, the Grammy-winning artist will perform her classic songs as well as new songs from her forthcoming album.
Adele One Night Only will air Nov. 14 on CBS at 8pm EST/5 p.m. PST.