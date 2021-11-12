Watch Lil Nas X Learn His Boyfriend Is Married in Dramatic Maury Show Teaser

It's another shocking episode of the Maury Show, and it's next guest is...Lil Nas X?
That's right! The 22-year-old artist is set to appear on the Nov. 17 episode with his now-ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza. And if the 40-second teaser is any indication, there's tons of drama.
"Montero found the love of his life," host Maury Povich says in the trailer, "but was shocked to discover Yai was married."
The clip then shows Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, sitting down with a woman who appears to be the one Yai had wed and telling her, "Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half." She calls him a "liar."
Maury also reveals that the woman has a 4-year-old child and asks, "Is Yai the dad?"
But that's not all. The explosive trailer also features a paternity test, smashed bouquets, a proposal and more. However, it looks like fans will just have to tune in to see everything unfold. Yai reacted to the video by re-posting it on Instagram alongside a pair of eye and laughing emojis.
Lil Nas X first mentioned the relationship in interview for Variety's August issue. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. [But] I've found someone special now," he told the outlet without naming names at the time. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it—it's just a feeling."
Then, in a September interview with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Lil Nas X said he "was seeing someone" but that he "kind of decided" he "didn't want to anymore." He reiterated his single status during an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA a few days later.
"We were dating and we were still on very good terms," the two-time Grammy winner said. "We may date again I'm sure."
Lil Nas X suggested the timing wasn't right. "I love him. He's amazing," he added. "I want to, like, focus on my music right now."
Although, he called Yai "literally the best person" he's ever dated. "I am still very much in love," the "Old Town Road" star continued, "but I'm, like, trying to manage, you know?....If it's meant [to be], it will happen in the future, you know?"
Watch the video to see the teaser for the upcoming episode.