Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2 Release Dates Revealed in Magical Disney+ Announcement

Prepare to be enchanted by the magic of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey once again!
As part of Disney+ Day on Friday, Nov. 12, the streamer released a short video clip of the two actors together to announce that the long-awaited sequel to their beloved 2007 film, Enchanted, is officially on the way.
"We know that you have been wishing for our movie Enchanted to be available on Disney+," Adams said.
Dempsey added, "And we also know you've been wishing for a sequel."
"Today, we are here to tell you that fairy tales do come true." Adams said with a smile.
Titled Disenchanted, the film, which was first announced at the Disney Investor Day conference in December 2020, is set for a fall 2022 release. In addition to the sequel, Dempsey also shared that Enchanted is available to stream on the platform now.
Speaking on The Tonight Show in September, Adams revealed that the film was shot in Ireland and features "a lot more singing" and "a lot more dancing" than its predecessor.
She also confirmed the return of fellow original castmates James Marsden as the happy-go-lucky Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, as well as "great additions to the cast" like Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph.
But it's not just the magical kingdom of Andalasia that viewers will be gearing up to visit once again—the bewitching Sanderson Sisters will also be making their return in Hocus Pocus 2.
Fresh off their 2020 reunion, the sequel to the delightfully spooky 1993 film was originally announced in May and is sure to cast a spell with performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy when it lands on Disney+ in fall 2022.
In a press release, Disney announced that the film would center around three young women who "accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."
Sarah Jessica Parker has been sharing on Instagram little sneak peeks from set, including hair and makeup tests. "We'll let you know, folks, how it all turns out," she said, "how it shakes down."