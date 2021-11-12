Watch Netflix's Crime Scene Reveal Its Next Case in New Teaser

The countdown has begun.
Netflix just dropped the news that Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will stream on Dec. 29.
On Dec. 29, the team behind Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel is back on the streamer for a season two. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger will explore the depravity of New York City's dangerous Times Square neighborhood in the '70s and '80s. The dodgy setting made it possible for one man to commit unthinkable acts.
Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award–winning documentary maker's wildly popular Crime Scene had 45 million households tuning in to get to the bottom of Canadian student Elisa Lam's disappearance from a seedy Los Angeles hotel.
This time around, as seen In the new Netflix teaser on Twitter, eerie music creeps through the shining lights of the world's most popular tourist destination, Times Square.
Crime show fans certainly are familiar with the work of Berlinger, whose earliest work, Brother's Keeper and Paradise Lost in the 1990s is as well-known as his other Netflix projects Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Netflix has renewed the true crime series for three more seasons along with executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and more.
"We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Now, as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one, we are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons — each tackling a new location with a dark past," said Adam Del Deo, VP, Documentary Series at Netflix. in a statement.
Watch the clip yourself here, and catch the second season on Netflix.