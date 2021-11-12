Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wear #FreeBritney Shirts Before Major Conservatorship Hearing

Just before a key hearing about the future of her conservatorship, Britney Spears paid tribute to the fans who have lobbied for her freedom.
On Thursday night, Nov. 11, her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted on his Instagram a selfie video of himself and the pop star wearing T-shirts that read, "#FreeBritney It's a human rights movement." The clip is set to the singer's 2013 song "Work Bitch."
"Loading…." Sam captioned the post.
Last month, Britney tweeted her support for the scores of fans who have for the last couple of years protested online and outside a Los Angeles courthouse against the conservatorship that has controlled her finances, and medical and personal affairs. On Friday, Nov. 12, the singer, or at least her lawyer, is expected to appear in the same courthouse to demand an end to the arrangement that her father, Jamie Spears, had obtained there weeks after his daughter's 2008 psychiatric hospitalization and partially controlled for 13 years.
The hearing will mark the first one since Jamie was suspended as his daughter's co-conservator on Sept. 29, per her request, and a judge could end her conservatorship right then and there.
Britney is "hoping she will finally be free and is staying positive," a source close to the singer told E! News earlier this week. "Sam has been there for her every step of the way and they are planning to celebrate Friday if all goes well."
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney recently wrote, "This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven't prayed for something more in my life."
The suspension of Britney's dad came three months after the singer spoke out in a virtual hearing against him and what she called her "abusive" conservatorship. Since then, there has been growing public criticism of her father, fueled further by shocking claims in a New York Times documentary about Britney.
On Sept. 7, in a surprise move, Jamie filed a petition asking to end Britney's conservatorship entirely. On Sept. 22, Britney, through her new lawyer—her first non-court-appointed attorney—said in her own court filing that she "fully consents" to "expeditiously" ending the conservatorship, per NPR.
On Nov. 1, Britney's dad submitted to the court a new filing affirming his support to terminate the conservatorship.
In it, his attorney wrote that "Jamie has always and will always have Britney's best interests at heart. The fact is that thirteen years ago, a conservatorship was necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word. Her life was in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress. Through the Conservatorship, Britney has been able to return to a path towards stability in all of these phases of her life. The mission has been successful and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life. Not tomorrow or next week, now."
A day later, Britney spoke out on Instagram against her mom and Jamie's ex-wife, Lynne Spears, alleging that while her dad "may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago," her mom "is the one who gave him the idea."
"I will never get those years back," Britney wrote. "She secretly ruined my life."
Lynne, who in July filed a declaration in support of her daughter's request to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, has not commented on Britney's remarks.