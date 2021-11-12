Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Exclusive

90 Day: The Single Life's Colt Johnson & Mom Debbie Share This Same Bad Habit in the Bedroom

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 12, 2021 5:08 PMTags
Watch: "90 Day Fiance" Star Colt's Mom Debbie's Catfish Nightmare

The apple sure doesn't fall far from the reality TV dating tree! 

After 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Colt Johnson found love last season on Discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life, his mother Debbie Johnson is ready for a second chance at romance during season two, premiering today, Friday, Nov. 12. But, this mother-son duo has more in common than just being unlucky in love: They both have the same pillow talk tactics! 

During a hilarious exclusive interview with E! News' Night Pop on Nov. 11, Debbie confirmed that she does the same thing in bed as Colt.

A clip of the season premiere shows Debbie explain to daughter-in-law Vanessa Guerra that it's been a while since she's "had some strange man" in her bed. And the last time Debbie got intimate, her partner told her to "stop talking at one point." 

"That's really odd because I've kind of had that same issue with Colt," Vanessa says with an uncomfortable grin. 

As Debbie dishes, "It is really embarrassing for somebody to tell you you do the same thing in bed that your son does in bed."  

But Colt stood by his "treaty of compromises" beside Debbie on Nightly Pop. "We're still trying to negotiate the treaties," he quipped of his own post-coital patterns with Vanessa. 

Discovery+

So, will Debbie get a chance to talk a man's ear off (among other things) on Single Life

After debuting her stunning makeover earlier this year, Debbie admitted to falling for a dating app catfish...three times.

Watch: "90 Day Fiance" Colt Johnson Is the Topic of Awkward Pillow Talk

"The thing is, that guy I really liked him," Debbie exclusively told E! News about her 29-year-old Nigerian match, Vincent. "I felt bad for him after he told me he was 29. I go, 'Gosh, I wish I knew somebody I could introduce you to.'" 

"It's true love at that point," Colt joked. 

Watch the full interview above to hear more about the Johnsons' love lives! 

90 Day: The Single Life returns Friday, Nov. 12 on Discovery+. 

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

