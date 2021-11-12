Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family" in Part 2 of Bombshell Interview About Kim Kardashian

Also on the second part of the podcast, Kanye talked about helping Kim prepare for her SNL hosting debut last month as well as the reality star's journey to become a lawyer, the same profession as her late father, Robert Kardashian, who the rap artist referred to as his "father-in-law."

"I was giving ideas for skits for SNL and my wife was in a session with the lawyer that's training her and the lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions and I was like, 'Man, this dude's an idiot,'" he said. "They got an idiot training my wife. She's gonna fail the bar the third time because I feel like there's people who might not want you. They don't want you! There's people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer."

Kim, who is not enrolled in law school but is studying on her own to try to become a lawyer, has not responded to Kanye's remarks. She revealed on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in June that she had failed the "baby bar," or first-year law students' exam, twice.

"Because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer?" Kanye continued. "That shirt gets a little bit higher, that cleavage gets a little more covered up. It's 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that's posing a little bit. They wanna become a lawyer. She affect people in that way. And there's people that don't want her to affect these women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way. And they could put you a lawyer that gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just miss your test by this much. You'll get 'em next time."