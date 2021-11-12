See a Divorcée Break Down Her 11 Ex-Husbands in a Hilarious Addicted to Marriage Sneak Peek

Over 28 proposals, 13 times down the aisle and 11 different husbands still doesn't add up to a happily ever after.
An exclusive sneak peek at TLC's new reality series Addicted to Marriage, premiering Tuesday, Nov. 16, shows Monette recalling all 11 (!) of her ex-husbands. Which was the love of her life, and who did she feel compelled to say "I do" to twice?
"My first husband I knew in high school," Monette starts in a confessional. "I told my sister I was going to marry him one day and I married him two months later."
She adds, "My second husband, we just had a lot of fun together but we got divorced and then we thought we could work it out so I married him again."
And it turns out each ex had their own charms. "Husband number four, he had children and I loved his children. He had great children," Monette reflects. "Number five was probably one of the loves of my life. Husband number six, he just seemed so nice and kind so I married him. And then I married him again."
She jokes, "Dang it if I wouldn't have married those two twice. The number would go way down."
As Monette became more and more experienced at walking down the aisle, she got creative with each new wedding.
"Number eight, I met him online and then one week later we drove to Vegas and got married," Monette explains. "Number nine was a very charismatic guy and just the kind of guy that you shouldn't be attracted to but sometimes you are."
"Number 10, I knew in elementary school. He's a very good person but we should have just stayed friends," Monette continues. "Number 11, I'm not even going there with that one. There's nothing to say."
Monette is aware of her serial status as a wife. "So I fall in love fast," she notes. "When I add it all up, I guess I've been proposed to over 28 times."
Do we consider Monette truly "addicted" to marriage? Watch the hilarious clip above to decide for yourself.
Addicted to Marriage premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.