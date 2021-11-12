See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding in Bel-Air

Watch : Paris Hilton's Mom Kathy Plans To Join Her Honeymoon

Four engagements and a wedding later, Paris Hilton is a married woman!

The reality star and fashion icon got her happily ever after when she tied the knot with her partner of two years, Carter Reum, during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Paris, 40, invited the who's who of Hollywood to help the newlyweds celebrate their love at an estate in Bel-Air, with the guest list including Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Bebe Rexha and more friends.

She and Carter got engaged in February ahead of Valentine's Day, and while it's not her first time being proposed to, it's clear she has found the one.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Paris previously told People. "I'm excited for our next chapter."