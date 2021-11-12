Aaron Sorkin Defends Decision to Cast Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Despite "Low Expectations"

Watch : Keith Urban LIKED Nicole Kidman as Masha in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

If you're expecting Nicole Kidman to look, speak and act like Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, you might as well adjust your expectations now.

Aaron Sorkin said as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that he told Nicole and Javier Bardem to forget what they knew about the I Love Lucy stars.

"In Zooming with Nicole and Javier and everyone else, I'd make it very clear to them that I am not looking for a physical or vocal impersonation of these people," Sorkin explained. "Leading up to the first rehearsal, I'd write to them every day, 'Just play the characters who are in the script.'"

Sorkin added that Nicole, who is Australian, prepared for the role by working with a voice coach, but he "wanted to relieve her of that."