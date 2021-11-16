Inside Shaun White's Unbelievable Ride to His 5th Winter Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Going for gold never gets old!

Even though Shaun White has already competed in Turin, Vancouver, Sochi and PyeongChang on Team USA's snowboarding team, that doesn't mean he's any less stoked to get to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"Every Olympics presents a new challenge and it's fun and it's fulfilling," the global brand ambassador for KRAVE Jerky exclusively shared with E! News. "It's so fulfilling to learn a new trick and have a goal. There's ups and downs. It's living. It's great and usually there's something amazing at the end, win or lose. I'm excited about the journey of it all."

Before sports fans question whether a 35-year-old snowboarder has what it takes to be the best in the world, Shaun says his age gives him an advantage: experience. At the same time, he realizes that his Olympics future may be uncertain after he earns a spot for 2022.