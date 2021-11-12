Here's Why Cardi B Wanted to "Bite" Halle Berry After Meeting Her

According to Cardi B, this Berry looked good enough to eat.
Ahead of the release of her upcoming Netflix film Bruised on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Halle Berry invited Cardi B to play a new series on her Instagram called "5 Rounds."
Inspired by the film—which tells the story of a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, played by Berry, who decides to start fighting again years after leaving the sport—the game involved rapidly asking each other hilarious and increasingly personal questions that ranged from their biggest purchases to their favorite sex positions.
"I'm still crying at this," Berry tweeted about the game on Thursday, Nov. 11. She also shared a video segment from their game, added a crying emoji to properly sum up her feelings and tagged Cardi B.
Shortly after seeing Berry's post online, the "Up" rapper retweeted it and shared her own experience meeting the Catwoman actress in real life.
"Sooo guys I can't believe I met Halle Berry," she wrote. "And let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder."
Cardi also took the time to plug the Bruised soundtrack, which she co-executive produced with Berry, adding, "BRUISED project comes out Nov19th."
According to Variety, the duo's upcoming soundtrack is set for release on Friday, Nov. 19. The six-track project is the first all-woman hip-hop soundtrack and features new music from Saweetie, H.E.R, City Girls, Flo Milli, and Latto.
Cardi B also contributed her own song, "Bet It," to the album.