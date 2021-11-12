Everything We Know About Andi Dorfman's New Boyfriend, Who Makes Her "The Happiest She's Ever Been"

Love is in the air for Andi Dorfman!
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum went Instagram official with her boyfriend by sharing a cute couple's selfie on the social media platform.
Geotagged in Los Angeles, the photo showed Andi, wearing a navy blue shearling sweater and oversized sunglasses, cozying up next to her guy as the two enjoyed the great outdoors. While the picture did not show her new man's face, he was seen rocking an Atlanta Braves baseball cap as a sweet nod Andi's hometown.
Clearly touched by the gesture, the reality star wrote in the caption alongside an emoji of a red heart, "Forever an ATL gal."
Andi did not identify her man by his name in her post, though that didn't stop her friends from raving about the couple in the comment section.
"Love this!" Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz wrote, while sports reporter Jamie Erdahl Buckman gushed, "Ohhhh hiiii happy and in love face."
"Here for this," fellow Bachelor Nation member Amanda Stanton commented, prompting Andi to reply back, "Double date ASAP? Please and thank you."
And the mystery behind Andi's boyfriend has certainly drummed up some intrigue among her followers. As her cousin, 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, put it, "Now who is this?"
So just who is Andi's man? As the former Bachelor contestant continues to keep her boyfriend's identity under wraps, a source close to her tells E! News that the couple has actually been "dating for a few months" now.
"They are perfect for each other and he makes her the happiest she's ever been," says the insider, who describes Andi's man as "the nicest guy."
As for why Andi is so low-profile about her new relationship, the insider explains that the Single State of Mind author is simply "enjoying their time together" and is "doing her best to keep it private."
Andi's journey to love has been heavily documented since appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. After dropping out of the competition, Andi got a second shot at finding her happily ever after when she was cast on the 10th season of The Bachelorette. Though she ended up getting engaged to Josh Murray on the finale, the pair announced their split in January 2015.
Andi sparked romance rumors with Nick Viall, who was the first-runner up on her season, after the two were spotted out on a run together in Santa Monica, Calif. However, Viall later clarified that the two are "not dating" and that "the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips."
Well, it looks like Dorfman has finally found her match!