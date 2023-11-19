Expecting Guests? 13 Cleaning Products Reviewers Swear By to Get Your Home Ready

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're hosting a party or expecting any guests soon, we found some products on Amazon that will make cleaning your home a lot easier so you can focus on all the other holiday hustle and bustle. Best part is, all of these products are shopper-approved with thousands of five-star reviews, so you know they're good.
Need something to get rid of stubborn pet hair? This Roomba vacuum with over 52,200 five-star reviews will do the trick. These affordable power scrubbers from Holikme and Rubbermaid will also make cleaning go a lot faster. If you're looking for a product that works wonders on hard-to-clean stoves, The Pink Stuff, also known as "The Miracle Cleaning Paste," is a TikTok-viral product that Amazon shoppers also swear by.
We rounded up all the best cleaning products that Amazon shoppers really love. Check those out below.
Holikme 4-Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber
This multipurpose cleaning tool may seem a little intimidating, but Amazon shoppers say it's an awesome product that really gets the job done. It comes with three brushes in different sizes, and can clean everything from your bathtub to the toilet, carpet to upholstery and so much more. It has 47,200+ five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers say it saves them a lot of time.
One reviewer even wrote, "I recently acquired a drill brush, and it has proven to be a versatile cleaning tool that I can't do without. My son, who runs a car detailing business, swears by its effectiveness in tackling stubborn stains and grime in vehicle interiors. It's a game-changer for him. But its usefulness doesn't stop there; I've also found it incredibly handy for cleaning carpets and removing stubborn household stains. This tool's power and efficiency have made it an indispensable part of our cleaning arsenal, both at home and in my son's business. I highly reccomend!"
Bissell® Little Green® Cordless Multi-Purpose Portable Deep Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Small but oh-so-mighty, this Bissell deep-cleaning cleaner has 49,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's no surprise why. Featuring a powerful, cordless suction, the vacuum has two cleaning modes that can tackle hard-to-reach spots and stains on carpet, rugs, upholstery, auto interiors, and so much more. This bundle also comes with a trial-size Spot & Stain with StainProtect formula, tough stain tool, self-cleaning hose tool, charger, and two-year limited warranty, according to the brand.
Multiple Amazon reviewers have called this cleaner a "lifesaver." One elaborated, "My dog has had a bout with diarrhea and he decided our sofa was a good place to go...not good. I bought this machine and it is amazing. The cleaner that comes with the Bissell smells good. I went over the soiled area several times until the water ran clean. I can't believe I haven't purchased one before since we have 3 dogs and it is highly likely there will be an accident or vomit at some point in time. It costs $75 every time I get a cushion cleaned professionally so the ROI is very quick with this little machine. Hoping my pooch won't have anymore accidents, but this little machine is a lifesaver and very easy to use. Highly recommend!"
Affresh W10549851 Dishwasher Cleaner - 6 Tablets
Even appliances that were made to clean need some cleaning, too. This dishwasher cleaner from Affresh is a highly-rated product with over 49,300 five-star reviews. It's a tablet formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup, is safe to use while your dishes are inside, and will leave them sparkling clean.
As one reviewer wrote, "So had mold in my apartment dishwasher. Empty, I ran a wash with a pod and the Mold was still inside and it had a funky smell, which is how I doscoveredthe mold. Was recommended this product by a maintenance tech doing move in maintenance on the dishwasher. Only 1 wash cycle and every speck of mold that had grown and the funky smell were gone. Also bought the ones for the washer machine just in case, I have boys and they play sports so its probably only a matter of time. Highly recommend using."
Folex Carpet Spot Remover
Cleaning spots on your carpet can be really time-consuming, but that will no longer be the case with this spot remover from Folex. It has over 49,900 five-star reviews, and one reviewer said it left them absolutely speechless.
As they wrote, "I'm absolutely speechless. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo where they spill red wine on a white carpet and then after spraying the "magic carpet cleaner", the stain vanishes. Unlike infomercial products that don't actually do anything when you try it at home, this stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes. Carpet cleaning products certainly don't excite me normally, but after watching how the spaghetti sauce that I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappeared, I've been telling everybody I know to buy some. The craziest part is that you don't even have to wipe it, you just spray it on and the stain is gone."
Quick & Clean Keurig Cleaning Pods - Pack of 6
Cleaning your Keurig machine regularly is a must, but it can be a such a pain. Fortunately, these cleaning cups from Quick & Clean are here to make the job a lot easier. Just pop it in like a regular K-cup, and it'll do the work for you. It has 36,700+ five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's a fantastic product that makes a huge difference.
One shopper wrote, "I hesitated to order these cleaning pods since I have been just running vinegar through my Mr. Coffee k-cup brewer for years now. But I opted to see whether this was a new idea I could benefit from. The product was super easy to use over vinegar (which must be followed by multiple water rinses). And the interior actually DOES sparkle now. My brewer is about 7 years old, so that says a lot. Glad I gave these a try!"
Green Gobbler Liquid Hair Drain Clog Remover & Cleaner
This drain clogger will work fast to clear your drain of grease, hair, paper soap scum and anything else that's keeping it clogged. It's an Amazon shopper fave with 18,000+ five-star reviews, and shoppers also noted that the product is safe to use with septic systems.
As one shopper wrote, "I seldom write reviews, however, I felt compelled to share my experience with this product. I had a significant blockage in both my shower and sink on our second floor. Standing water in both locations was the norm with a very slow drain. I tried a variety of products that did little to fix the problem. After reading the many positive reviews for this product I opted to purchase and subsequently use. As directed, I used the full contents of one bottle in both the sink and shower before going to bed. The next morning I flushed both with hot water. The shower showed some minor improvement, but the sink did not. The following night I used the second pair of bottles applying them in both locations. Later the next day, I flushed with hot water running both the shower and sink. Within a minute, both clogs were gone. It has been several days and I have not had any further issues. The product worked very well"
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
This robot vacuum was created to make cleaning a lot simpler. It even features Alexa and Google Assistant so it'll start cleaning with the sound of your voice. It's a handy product that Amazon shoppers say is worth the hype. It's so good that it has over 52,200 five-star reviews.
One shopper described it as a must-have for pet owners especially, writing, "I was very hesitant to make this purchase. I have three Dyson sweepers and they do a good job but I have three cats in the house and a Pom-Chi dog. I sweep every day sometimes twice a day. I wasn't sure this would be strong enough to pick up the pet hair or go on my carpet. I must say I am so pleasantly surprised! I've only had it three days and it takes awhile for it to cover all the floor space I have. But it goes with any hesitation from hard wood flooring over the thresh holds onto the carpet. It gets under my end tables, coffee tables and kitchen table without me having to move them to sweep with the regular vacuum. It has great suction and picks up all the pet hair! I think it might do a better job than my regular vacuum. I turn it on and I'm free to do other chores. I absolutely love it!!! I hope it lasts a long time and continues to perform well."
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
This weekly shower cleaner will work to prevent build up of soap scum, grime, oils, mold and mildew stains. No scrubbing necessary. It's free of harsh chemicals and has a light vanilla scent. All you have to do is spray, leave it for a day and then rinse. It's really that simple.
It has over 28,100 five-star reviews, and one Amazon shopper wrote, "Let me be clear, I HATE cleaning the bathroom, all aspects of it, including the shower. At the same time I HATE a dirty bathroom, especially the shower since I got Lasik and can clearly see the filth and scum that until now was there but invisible to my blind eyes. Along comes Wet & Forget and holy shiny tile Batman, this stuff works! I use it weekly (unless I forget, which is part of its name oddly enough) and it really looks like I used some brute force to bring my shower to it's original glory. Get it, use it.....but dang it, don't forget it!"
FURemover Compact Pet Hair Remover Rubber Broom With Carpet Rake And Squeegee
If you have pets, this is definitely one product you need in your home. This fur remover broom works by attracting pet hair like a magnet. It can work on carpet, tile, hardwood floor and concrete. It has over 9,200 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed.
As one reviewer wrote, "My dog sheds very easily, and his fur has been almost impossible to get off my cloth couch and rug until I got this. I have tried roller tape, other rolling/handheld cleaning devices, even vacuuming the couch directly, and it all pales in comparison to the efficiency of this. It will collect fur in the most satisfying way, as I can make piles of all the accumulated fur that was on the rug and carpet. It's gross but you will know that your cleaning is making an actual difference with this, and I don't have to use as much elbow grease to do it. I use the smaller brush for the couch crevices and my clothes so it's a great add-on. 100000/10 stars"
Howard Products Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner
This wood polish and conditioner is made with carnauba wax and beeswax to polish and protect wood surfaces. It's a great product that works on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, doors and more. The polish has over 28,500 five-star reviews, and one shopper called it a "must have for wood furniture."
They added, "I LOVE this product. I won't use anything else now to shine my wood surfaces. A little goes a long way and it smells Iike oranges! No stink and no mess like aerosol sprays. I just put a little on a microfiber cloth and use on all my wood furniture and it makes it look new. I even used it on old furniture that was dry and worn looking, this rejuvenated it! A must have in my cleaning routine now."
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System
If you hate mopping the floor, this product might make you change your mind. O-Cedar's EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System will remove over 99% of bacteria with just water. It has 63,500+ five-star reviews, and one shopper said it made mopping the floors really enjoyable.
"I used to hate mopping, especially with any type of mop I would have to wring out. This mop is amazing. You have the ability to really wet mop a floor and then go back and dry mop it after wringing out the mop head. I don't ever feel like I am using a dirty mop head as I can really clean the mop head thoroughly in the bucket and then wring it out. I also love how it comes with replacement mop heads that can be washed in the washing machine. The handle adjust to different heights. I have a bad back and mopping has always been difficult for me in the past but this cleans so well and is so nice to use that I mop my floors much more often. It is so well worth the money I highly recommend it."
Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
Cleaning can feel like a workout when you're spending hours scrubbing your kitchen, bathroom and so on. But this power scrubber from Rubbermaid will be a lot of help. It's perfect for cleaning corners and hard-to-reach spaces, and it delivers 60 scrubs per second. You can get your cleaning done a lot faster than you usually do. It has over 15,700 five-star Amazon reviews, and we'll let the following review speak for itself.
"Last night I was reborn. It was a defining moment in which everything I'd experienced up until that point suddenly was just ‘before.' The present and future then seemed like a beautiful, promising ‘after.' The world opened. The possibilities sprawled. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda and water solution to alchemical proportions. Keep your fountain of youth, save your holy salves. This thing is nirvana."
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
Many cleaning products promise to deliver miraculous results, but more often than not, they don't exactly deliver. But this $5 tub of cleaning paste from Amazon might just be the miracle cleaner you've always been searching for. Don't believe us? Just check out the 138,900+ five-star reviews!
As one shopper wrote, "I finally decided to try Stardrops - The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste after reading about it everywhere, and let me tell you, it lives up to its 'Miracle' name! I've used it on everything from scorched pans to bathroom tiles, and it works like a charm, scrubbing away dirt and grime with minimal effort. It has a pleasant, not-too-chemically smell and you only need a small amount, so this tub is going to last ages. Plus, it's pretty satisfying to see surfaces gleam after a quick go with this paste. A little elbow grease and The Pink Stuff not only cleans thoroughly but also doesn't leave any residue or damage behind. It's become a staple in my cleaning routine, and I've already recommended it to all my friends!"
Another said, "When I read all the reviews about The Pink Stuff, I thought there was no way it could be as good as everyone said it was. I was wrong! This stuff is amazing. My pot had years' worth of gunk on the bottom of it. It took 15 minutes of scrubbing with The Pink Stuff and a wet cloth to remove it. I also used The Pink Stuff on my stainless steel sink and my glass-top stove. It worked beautifully on those, too."
Once you're done cleaning, it's time to start getting your home ready for your guests to gather together and eat! If you're hosting the holidays for the first time, these top-rated Amazon cookware sets will make cooking and serving as easy as pie.
—Originally published Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:00 AM PT.