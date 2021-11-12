Reviewers Swear by These Amazon Cleaning Products to Get Your Home Guest Ready

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Time to get cleaning! Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away and the holidays will be here soon after. If you're looking forward to having guests over, we found some products on Amazon that will make cleaning your home a lot easier. Best part is, all of these products have thousands of five-star reviews.
Need something to get rid of stubborn pet hair? This $13 FURemover Broom with over 51,500 five-star reviews will do the trick. These totally affordable power scrubbers from Holikme and Rubbermaid will also make cleaning go a lot faster. If you're looking for a product that works wonders on hard-to-clean stoves, The Pink Stuff, also known as "The Miracle Cleaning Paste," is one Amazon shoppers swear by.
We rounded up all the best cleaning products that Amazon shoppers really love. Check those out below.
Holikme 4-Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber
This multipurpose cleaning tool may seem a little intimidating, but Amazon shoppers say it's an awesome product that really gets the job done. It comes with three brushes in different sizes, and can clean everything from your bathtub to the toilet, carpet to upholstery and so much more. It has over 32,000 five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers say it saves them a lot of time.
One reviewer even wrote, "We have this horrible pebble bottom floor on our shower. No matter what I do it is a pain to clean. Even a magic eraser does next to nothing on it. I ordered these to try. OMG. BEST. PURCHASE. EVER. In just seconds this spot was clean. It made my life so much easier."
Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels 12 Count
Chances are, you'll go through a few rolls of paper towels while you work to get your space nice and clean. Sure, everyone has their preferred brand and you can buy them pretty much anywhere. But reviewers say these ones from Amazon are definitely worth the purchase. In fact, these paper towels have over 58,000 five-star reviews. One shopper said they were "superior" to overpriced national store brands like Bounty or Viva, and many love how great of a value they are.
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
Even appliances that were made to clean need some cleaning too. This dishwasher cleaner from Affresh is a highly-rated product with over 69,000 five-star reviews. It's a tablet formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup, it's safe to use while your dishes are inside and it'll leave them sparkling clean.
As one reviewer wrote, "I had my doubts about this product originally. After about a year of use with my new dishwasher, the interior of the stainless steel colored inside was starting to show hard water spots. I was beginning to think I would be stuck with a dishwasher that looked terrific on the outside, but a horror on the inside. With this product, my dishwasher looks just as shiny and new on the inside as the outside!"
Quick & Clean Cleaning Cups for Keurig K-Cup Machines 6-Pack
Cleaning your Keurig machine regularly is a must, but it can be a such a pain. Fortunately, these cleaning cups from Quick & Clean are here to make the job a lot easier. Just pop it in like a regular K-cup, and it'll do the work for you. It has over 19,900 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it's a fantastic product that does an amazing job. As one shopper wrote, "This is a well kept secret! Buy it and you'll be grossed out at what you cannot clean by hand."
iRobot Roomba 692
This robot vacuum was created to make cleaning a lot simpler. It even features Alexa and Google Assistant so it'll start cleaning with the sound of your voice. It's a handy product that Amazon shoppers say is worth the hype. It's so good that it has over 50,000 five-star reviews. Right now, you can snag one for $100 off.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
This weekly shower cleaner will work to prevent build up of soap scum, grime, oils, mold and mildew stains. No scrubbing necessary. It's free of harsh chemicals and has a light vanilla scent. All you have to do is spray, leave it for a day and then rinse. It's really that simple. It has over 13,000 five-star reviews, and one Amazon shopper said, "This is worth every penny and I will be a recurring buyer."
FURemover Broom
If you have pets, this is definitely one product you need in your home. This fur remover broom works by attracting pet hair like a magnet. It can work on carpet, tile, hardwood floor and concrete. It has over 51,500 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers are obsessed.
As one reviewer wrote, "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large breed dogs and we have fur everywhere. This works so, so good. I came back and purchased one for my neighbor and sent one to my favorite pet rescue down south. I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. It truly is a super tool."
Howard Products Wood Polish and Conditioner
This wood polish and conditioner is made with carnauba wax and beeswax to polish and protect wood surfaces. It's a great product that works on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, doors and more. It has over 21,800 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it's absolutely amazing.
They wrote, "This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product."
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System
If you hate mopping the floor, this product might make you change your mind. O-Cedar's EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System will remove over 99% of bacteria with just water. It has over 41,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it made mopping the floors really enjoyable.
"I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a five-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference by wringing out all of the excess water so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle. If you're on the fence, go for it. You'll agree."
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
Cleaning can feel like a workout when you're spending hours scrubbing your kitchen, bathroom and so on. But this power scrubber from Rubbermaid will be a lot of help. It's perfect for cleaning corners and hard-to-reach spaces, and it delivers 60 scrubs per second. You can get your cleaning done a lot faster than you usually do. It has over 6,900 five-star reviews, and we'll let the following review speak for itself.
"Last night I was reborn. It was a defining moment in which everything I'd experienced up until that point suddenly was just ‘before.' The present and future then seemed like a beautiful, promising ‘after.' The world opened. The possibilities sprawled. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda and water solution to alchemical proportions. Keep your fountain of youth, save your holy salves. This thing is nirvana."
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
Many cleaning products promise to deliver miraculous results, but more often than not, they don't exactly deliver. But this $9 tub of cleaning paste from Amazon might just be the miracle cleaner you've always been searching for. Don't believe us? Just check out the 69,800-plus five-star reviews!
As one shopper wrote, "I need this in bulk. I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem." Another said, "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they were all so toxic and didn't work for me. But this product? Oh my goodness! It's legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth. Voilà magic!"
