Reviewers Swear by These 13 Amazon Cleaning Products to Get Your Home Guest-Ready

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and winter break is coming up just around the corner, too. If you're hosting a dinner party or expecting any guests this holiday season, we found some products on Amazon that will make cleaning your home a lot easier so you can focus on all the other holiday hustle and bustle. Best part is, all of these products are shopper-approved with thousands of 5-star reviews.
Need something to get rid of stubborn pet hair? This FURemover Broom with over 67,000 5-star reviews will do the trick. These totally affordable power scrubbers from Holikme and Rubbermaid will also make cleaning go a lot faster. If you're looking for a product that works wonders on hard-to-clean stoves, The Pink Stuff, also known as "The Miracle Cleaning Paste," is a TikTok viral product that Amazon shoppers also swear by.
We rounded up all the best cleaning products that Amazon shoppers really love. Check those out below.
Holikme 4-Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber
This multipurpose cleaning tool may seem a little intimidating, but Amazon shoppers say it's an awesome product that really gets the job done. It comes with three brushes in different sizes, and can clean everything from your bathtub to the toilet, carpet to upholstery and so much more. It has over 43,600 five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers say it saves them a lot of time.
One reviewer even wrote, "I was skeptical but it's worth it. Clean the heck out of 10 years of 2 kids. I admit it, I'm lazy AF about scrubbing but this erased 10 years of grime in one going. Second time made it look brand new. Worth it."
Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels 12 Count
Chances are, you'll go through a few rolls of paper towels while you work to get your space nice and clean. Sure, everyone has their preferred brand and you can buy them pretty much anywhere. But reviewers say these ones from Amazon are definitely worth the purchase. In fact, these paper towels have 67,500+ 5-star reviews. One shopper said they were "superior" to overpriced national store brands like Bounty or Viva, and many love how great of a value they are.
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
Even appliances that were made to clean need some cleaning, too. This dishwasher cleaner from Affresh is a highly-rated product with over 71,000 five-star reviews. It's a tablet formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup, it's safe to use while your dishes are inside and it'll leave them sparkling clean.
As one reviewer wrote, "Have used this only once on a 14 year old dishwasher. It was like using a pressure washer to clean the jets, the racks, the rollers, everything. Have put this on a schedule now for every couple months as maintenance. Good investment to give your dishwasher more life."
Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover
Cleaning spots on your carpet can be really Tim- consuming, but that will no longer be the case with this instant spot remover from Folex. It has over 58,700 five-star reviews, and one reviewer said it left them absolutely speechless.
As they wrote, "Unlike infomercial products that don't actually do anything when you try it at home, this stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes. Carpet cleaning products certainly don't excite me normally, but after watching how the spaghetti sauce that I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappeared, I've been telling everybody I know to buy some. The craziest part is that you don't even have to wipe it, you just spray it on and the stain is gone."
Quick & Clean 6-Pack Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines
Cleaning your Keurig machine regularly is a must, but it can be a such a pain. Fortunately, these cleaning cups from Quick & Clean are here to make the job a lot easier. Just pop it in like a regular K-cup, and it'll do the work for you. It has over 31,000 5-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's a fantastic product that makes a huge difference.
As one shopper wrote, "My Keurig is about 9 years old. Despite running vinegar water through it several times, the water still came out very slowly. I was actually thinking about having to buy a new Keurig. Tried these cleaning pods as a last resort. They worked great! The water comes out just like it used to!"
Green Gobbler Liquid Hair Drain Clog Remover & Cleaner
This drain clogger will work fast to clear your drain of grease, hair, paper soap scum and anything else that's keeping it clogged. It's an Amazon shopper fave with 14,700+ 5-star reviews, and shoppers also noted that the product is safe to use with septic systems.
As one shopper wrote, "I am 100 percent pleased with the results. I had a slow drain kitchen sink that was progressively getting worse and was almost at the point of being unusable. I'd tried hot water, bleach, Drano, nothing worked. This product was my last resort before calling in a plumber and I'm glad I took the chance and bought it. Eight months later and the sink is still draining perfectly. I cannot say enough good things about this product."
iRobot Roomba 692
This robot vacuum was created to make cleaning a lot simpler. It even features Alexa and Google Assistant so it'll start cleaning with the sound of your voice. It's a handy product that Amazon shoppers say is worth the hype. It's so good that it has over 17,400 5-star reviews.
One shopper described it as a must-have for pet owners especially, writing, "I wish I bought this two years ago! If you have a dog, this is a must have. I was spending so much time sweeping, swiffering and vacuuming dog hair. I have programmed the Roomba to clean while we sleep. I can't believe how much dog hair it collects in only 30 minutes. It can also go so many places I can't reach with the traditional vacuum."
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
This weekly shower cleaner will work to prevent build up of soap scum, grime, oils, mold and mildew stains. No scrubbing necessary. It's free of harsh chemicals and has a light vanilla scent. All you have to do is spray, leave it for a day and then rinse. It's really that simple.
It has over 23,400 5-star reviews, and one Amazon shopper wrote, "Wasn't sure if this would be like a lot of other cleaning products and fall very short of their promise. Oh no, this product actually works like it claims... and does not stink, no fumes. Just ordered the bigger refill...will continue to use this! May even gift it to my kids to try with their families."
FURemover Broom
If you have pets, this is definitely one product you need in your home. This fur remover broom works by attracting pet hair like a magnet. It can work on carpet, tile, hardwood floor and concrete. It has over 67,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed.
As one reviewer wrote, "I've had this squeegee broom for a little over a year now and it's amazing. I use it on my rugs and carpets after I vacuum. I'm always amazed at how much pet hair I still find. I have a low pile rug and a long shag style rug and it works equally well on both. It is a bit of work though to rake across the rugs. I would highly recommend for anyone with pets. It's a great buy at an excellent price point."
Howard Products Wood Polish and Conditioner
This wood polish and conditioner is made with carnauba wax and beeswax to polish and protect wood surfaces. It's a great product that works on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, doors and more. It has over 26,400 5-star reviews, and one shopper said it's absolutely amazing.
They wrote, "This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product."
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System
If you hate mopping the floor, this product might make you change your mind. O-Cedar's EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System will remove over 99% of bacteria with just water. It has 58,000+ 5--star reviews, and one shopper said it made mopping the floors really enjoyable.
"I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a five-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference by wringing out all of the excess water so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle. If you're on the fence, go for it. You'll agree."
Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
Cleaning can feel like a workout when you're spending hours scrubbing your kitchen, bathroom and so on. But this power scrubber from Rubbermaid will be a lot of help. It's perfect for cleaning corners and hard-to-reach spaces, and it delivers 60 scrubs per second. You can get your cleaning done a lot faster than you usually do. It has over 11,800 5-star reviews, and we'll let the following review speak for itself.
"Last night I was reborn. It was a defining moment in which everything I'd experienced up until that point suddenly was just ‘before.' The present and future then seemed like a beautiful, promising ‘after.' The world opened. The possibilities sprawled. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda and water solution to alchemical proportions. Keep your fountain of youth, save your holy salves. This thing is nirvana."
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
Many cleaning products promise to deliver miraculous results, but more often than not, they don't exactly deliver. But this $6 tub of cleaning paste from Amazon might just be the miracle cleaner you've always been searching for. Don't believe us? Just check out the 113,500+ 5-star reviews!
As one shopper wrote, "I need this in bulk. I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem."
Another said, "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they were all so toxic and didn't work for me. But this product? Oh my goodness! It's legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth. Voilà magic!"
Once you're done cleaning, it's time to start getting your home ready to host your guests. Check out these 20 home entertaining picks from Amazon with thousands of 5-star reviews!
—Originally published Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:00 AM PT.