How I Met Your Father Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

This is what dreams are made of!
The cast of How I Met Your Father is grinning ear-to-ear, and so are we. On Nov. 11, Disney Television Studios dropped the first official group shot of the cast from the new Hulu series. Though no premiere date is set yet, the spin-off series, which began filming on Sept. 1 and was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, is set to premiere in early 2022.
From left to right, the photo includes series regulars, Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Hilary Duff as Sophie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.
The group picture follows the recent headline-making news that Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will be joining the cast of HIMYF as the narrator, an older version of Sophie. (She succeeds Bob Saget, who voiced the narrator in the original How I Met Your Mother.) Drake & Josh's Josh Peck is also set to recur.
In an Instagram on Nov. 11, Duff shared a selfie of the pair stating that it was Peck's last day on set (for now.) "That's a wrap for this guy for now ..and I'm V sad about that! #himyf," Duff wrote.
Duff and Peck on the same show? Our younger selves are freaking out. (Actually, on second thought, our older selves are too.)
Similarly to HIMYM, the series is set in the future as Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father. According to the official description of the show, the series "catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."
This reboot is going to be legend, wait for it, dary.
How I Met Your Father premieres early 2022 on Hulu.