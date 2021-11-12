Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Free People Flash Sale: Score Up to 25% Off for 24 Hours

Yes, you read that right! Free People is having a sale.

By Emily Spain Nov 12, 2021 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Free People’s 24-Hour Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

As if Friday couldn't get any better, Free People is having a 24-hour sale!

Until tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST, you can score 20% off purchases of $250 - $499 or 25% off purchases $500+. And if you love Free People as much as we do, it doesn't take much effort to reach $250 minimum at the retailer.

Especially with the holidays around the corner, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to save big! Since Free People has such a vast selection of trending styles and fool-proof gifts, we rounded up 17 of favorite sweaters, dresses, denim, shoes, accessories and more items that you'll want to give and receive.

Scroll below for our picks and happy shopping!

Girls Just Wanna Bodysuit

This is the bodysuit of our dreams! With puff sleeves and an allover smocked bodice, you'll be the star of your GNO.

$88
Free People

Ariana Sequin Skirt

Can we get some commotion for this skirt? It's perfect for holiday parties or adding a fun touch to an otherwise plain outfit.

$128
Free People

Emmy Mini Menswear Skort

We love a skort moment! You can pair this one with tights or layer it with a chunky sweater or coat— there's so many ways to style it!

$98
Free People

Laurs Platform Patent Oxfords

Oxfords are having a moment! We love this style because they have a classic look and the perfect lug sole.

$150
Free People

Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf

Bundle up with this oversized scarf made from recycled materials!

$48
Free People

Fuji Thermal

The asymmetrical neckline of this waffle knit top is so flattering! Plus, there's thumbholes.

$68
Free People

Lee Union Coverall

Available in seven hues, this relaxed jumpsuit needs to be in your closet. Pair it with some sneakers or boots and you're good to go!

$138
Free People

Hit The Slopes Printed Pullover

The only thing we love more than a cozy pullover is one that's on sale. How cute is this print?

$148
Free People

Lena Teddy Jacket

If you don't yet have a go-to teddy jacket then you should add it to your cart ASAP! In addition to the snow white color pictured, this cozy jacket comes in a rosebud and burnt orange version that are equally as cute.

$168
Free People

Lucia Low-Rise Ankle Crop Jeans

We suggest using this sale to stock up on trending denim styles like this straight-leg, vintage-inspired jean with rip detailing.

$78
Free People

Shayla Velvet Mini

To say we are obsessed with this dress would be an understatement! The velvet fabric and button-up construction make the best combo.

$128
Free People

Malibu Solid Surf Set

With tons of cozy days spent indoors ahead of us, this knit set is a worthy investment. Plus, it makes a fool-proof gift!

$78
Free People

London Vegan Coat

This coat has us starry-eyed! The soft vegan leather exterior perfectly compliments the faux sherpa lined trimming.

$228
Free People

Day To Night Convertible Slip

You can transform this long slip dress into a mini dress thanks to adjustable ruched sides. Throw on a leather jacket and you'll so hot for date night!

$68
Free People

Printed Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket

This bandana print puffer is so incredibly cool! Not a fan of red? This travel-friendly jacket comes in other hues, too.

$188
Free People

The Ragged Priest Dad Jeans

Lately, we've been loving checkerboard everything. Clothes, tech accessories, claw clips– you name it! These pink and white pants are no exception.

$98
Free People

Claudia Sweater Midi

Sweater (dress) weather is in full effect! This knit midi dress comes in seven colors, so you can have one to wear every day.

$98
Free People

Ready for more deals? Score 30% off holiday entertaining essentials.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

