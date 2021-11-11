Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Former Child Star Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son in Monster's Ball, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr. died on Oct. 13 from congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs, according to his mother Theresa Bailey.

Former child star Coronji Calhoun Sr. has died at the age of 30. He portrayed Tyrell, the onscreen son of Halle Berry and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in Monster's Ball.

Calhoun passed away on Oct. 13, according to his mother Theresa Bailey. She told Louisiana-based news station WWL-TV that her son, whose only acting credit was in the 2001 film, died from congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs.

In a GoFundMe page set up "to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," Bailey said that the family "did not have any life insurance policy" on the actor and is raising money for funeral costs "as we never expected this tragedy to befall us."

As of Thursday, Nov. 11, the campaign has raised more than $10,500. Monster's Ball producer Lee Daniels was among the donors, E! News can confirm, as he contributed about $3,300.

"We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji's adopted family has shown during our process of grief," Bailey shared in a Nov. 10 update. "As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbor as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community."

Calhoun landed the role of Tyrell Musgrove in Monster's Ball—which also starred Billy Bob Thornton and Heath Ledgerafter an open casting call in Louisiana, per SF Gate. He was only 10 years old when he appeared in the film, for which Berry made history by becoming the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

 

The movie centers around a widow (Berry) who falls in love with the prison guard (Thornton) responsible for the execution her husband (Diddy), a death row inmate. In it, Berry's character often chides her son (Calhoun) for his weight.

Reflecting on her experience working with Calhoun, Berry told SF Gate in 2002, "It was a lot harder than even the love scene because [Calhoun] was really 10 and obese."

She recalled him telling her, "You don't have to worry about what you say; it can't be as bad as how they treat me at school." The actress added, "But I hear now he's the most popular kid in his school. So I guess [the movie] helped." 

In addition to his mother, Calhoun is survived by his 10-year-old son and 13-year-old stepson, according to WWL-TV.

 

