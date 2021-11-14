Swoon Over Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Pics in Honor of His Birthday

Watch : Travis Seals Kourtney Kardashian's Love With A TATTOO Kiss

Happy birthday to the newest member of the Kardashian family!

Travis Barker may be wondering "What's My Age Again?" (he's 46 today, Nov. 14), but he certainly knows that fiancé Kourtney Kardashian loves "All Of the Small Things" about him. OK, Blink-182 puns aside, we can't get enough of the Kravis love.

From kicking off spooky season in the sexiest way possible to the steamy Venetian gondola ride that spurred a thousand ships DMs, Travis and Kourtney can't keep their hands off one another...or lips, thanks to Travis' tattoo of the Poosh founder's pout. And, their PDA culminated in a "super sentimental" proposal, as an E! News insider shared on Oct. 18

"Kourtney was so happy and was definitely emotional," the source stated. "She teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

Even the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's bestie Megan Fox gushed over Kourtney and Travis' "karmic bond."