TMI? Dwayne Johnson Finally Explains Why He Pees in a Water Bottle at the Gym

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed he does in fact pee in water bottles when he's working out.

But it seems there's a good explanation for the 49-year-old actor's unconventional potty breaks. He reveals in a new interview with Esquire that there are simply no bathrooms at the gyms he frequents.

"I do pee in my water bottles but let me give context to that," Dwayne said. "It's not a water bottle that I've actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you're done using it. These are just bottles that I'm no longer using."

He continued, "Usually the gyms that I workout in don't have a bathroom because they're the iron paradise. They're just hot, sweaty and dirty."

The star has to relieve himself quite often as he usually stays "pretty hydrated" throughout the day, so, "I break out the bottle."

Dwayne previously shared that he pees in bottles in a 2017 Instagram video, saying that he "doesn't have time" to stop for a bathroom break.