5 Things Meghan King Can't Live Without

We interviewed Meghan King because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What are some must-have items for busy moms? Meghan King has the answer! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently shared with E! News the five things she can't live without, and her must-haves are a mix of practical and glam.

For instance, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordfree Vacuum is great because it's "easy" and good for "quick messes and car cleanups," Meghan shared. A big hair clip is also a must if you want to look like you spent more time on your hair than you actually did.

When she's not busy juggling a podcast, a lifestyle blog, a fashion line that gives back, and three kids, she'll find time to relax in her bathtub with a good book and a glass of wine.

