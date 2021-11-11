Watch Kathryn Hahn and Will Ferrell's Emotional Conversation in This Shrink Next Door Clip

What do you do when your therapist takes over your life? Well, we're about to find out.
In this exclusive sneak peek from Apple TV+ new dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door, a struggling man named Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell) finds solace in his inspiring new therapist, Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd). Though Marty praises Dr. Ike for being a "miracle worker," his sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) isn't so sold.
"What is he doing here?" Phyllis asks her brother as Dr. Ike makes himself at home at their place of work.
After Marty reveals that he thought Dr. Ike could help them all, Phyllis hits back with another question: "Is he even allowed to do this kind of a thing?"
Since the series is based on a true crime podcast, we're guessing the answer is no. Nonetheless, Marty doubles down on Dr. Ike's presence in the office, adding, "He's changed my life. I mean, he's changed me."
While Marty may be happy with his growth, Phyllis tells her brother that she didn't want him to change. Standing up for himself, Marty responds, "Well, I did. I didn't like old Marty. He was a mess."
In an attempt to lessen his sister's concern, he adds, "The fact that you and I could even just have this little argument right now without my bowels liquifying, that's a personal triumph."
He goes on to tell his sister that Dr. Ike makes him happy, assuring her that he "can still be me," in addition to being strong and confident, noting that "Dr Ike taught me that."
After a bit of back and forth, Phyllis reluctantly promises to try to give the therapist a chance. Will it last? We can't wait to find out on Nov. 12 when The Shrink Next Door premieres on Apple TV+.