Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Are "Totally Joined at the Hip" After 3 Years Together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are closer than ever.
A source exclusively tells E! News that the Twilight alum and the Detective Pikachu actress, who were first romantically linked in 2018, are "still going strong" more than three years later. As the insider puts it, "They are very solid in their relationship."
While the notoriously private pair rarely speak about their romance to the press, they have been more open to stepping out together in recent years. In September, Suki, 29, was on hand to support her man when he co-hosted the grand opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
During those rare public appearances, Robert, 35, and Suki are "always just totally joined at the hip," according to the source.
The insider adds, "You can tell he's completely in love with her."
It appears that quarantining together amid the pandemic has also strengthened the duo's bond. Although their relationship started out as very "casual," it has since blossomed into something more serious.
"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," an insider revealed to E! News back in October 2020. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."
Moreover, it seems the pair truly enjoy spending time together. Per the source, "They love being low-key together and have very similar interests."
In fact, the couple's low-profile lifestyle is what makes their romance so special.
"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Robert explained to The Sunday Times in 2019. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."
He continued about the importance of keeping his relationship out of the spotlight, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."