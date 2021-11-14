The Most Jaw-Dropping Succession Season 3 Insults (So Far)

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

We get it, Succession season three may be the most hilariously savage one yet.

The HBO hit is about halfway through its third season, and we just can't get enough of the insults and jabs the Roy family keep throwing at one another. For those who've yet to tune in, this chapter of Succession has son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and father Logan (Brian Cox) once again at each other's throats.

This civil war came about thanks to Kendall's double-crossing decision at the end of season two, where he exposed his father for knowing about misconduct and other wrongdoings in the company. And while Logan would like Kendall to "f--k off" this season, the former heir apparent refuses to back down, providing plenty of opportunities for family fights.

For instance, in episode four, "Lion in the Meadow," Kendall and Logan are forced to reunite to appease a panicked shareholder, played by the brilliant Adrien Brody. During a hike with the warmly-dressed shareholder, Logan has a health crisis, but Kendall only seems focused on talking about business.