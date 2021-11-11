Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 9 After Hospitalized Concertgoer Dies

Travis' girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with their second child, attended the concert with their 3-year-old, Stormi Webster, and shared videos from the show as it took place, including one showing an ambulance cart in the crowd. She said in an Instagram Story statement afterward that both she and Travis "weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Travis' lawyer, Edwin F. McPherson, also said in a statement Thursday, "There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements."

The New York Times reported that promoter Live Nation stopped the concert roughly 30 minutes earlier than planned and 40 minutes after city officials said the "mass casualty event" had begun. In his statement, Travis' lawyer pointed to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner's comments to the newspaper that "you cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that's that young."

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told The New York Times that Travis and the festival organizers could have stepped in and paused the show, saying, "The one person who can really call for and get a tactical pause when something goes wrong is that performer. They have that bully pulpit and they have a responsibility." He told NBC's Today on Tuesday, Nov. 9, that while an investigation is ongoing into what caused the deadly crowd surge, he believes Travis "absolutely" could have played a role in stopping it.

A 56-page operations plan for Astroworld, obtained by CNN on Monday, didn't include a specific contingency for a surging crowd incident, despite three people being trampled and hospitalized at the same festival in 2019. However, it did state that in case of an incident, the executive producer and the festival director would be the only individuals with the authority to stop the concert, according to the news outlet.

"It was reported that the Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis's crew," the rapper's attorney said in his statement.

He continued, "Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again."