Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better.
For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch.
"I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am."
She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer."
The "Tap In" singer didn't give away too many details on the hosting gig or awards show, but she did tease her look—ahem, looks. "The wardrobe will be crazy," Saweetie revealed, also making a mention of different hairstyles.
Speaking of looks, Saweetie recently wowed as Halle Berry's Catwoman. Not only did the rapper recreate Halle's iconic midriff-baring costume from the 2004 film of the same name, but she also recruited the actress for a hilarious sketch video.
"To collaborate with her, it was just a lot of fun," Saweetie said on Daily Pop. "Sometimes, like I'm speechless. It was just great."
E! News also got the scoop on the inspiration behind Saweetie's upcoming debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music.
"People think of appearance, but for me, pretty is your aura," she explained. "It's your confidence, it's your self-esteem. It's how you treat other people."
Saweetie continued, "When I'm saying Pretty Bitch Music, I'm giving that all that power back to the fans. Social media can make you feel like you're not pretty—I've been there before—but if you're pretty on the inside, it will always show on the outside."
Hear more from Saweetie, including the secret to her confidence, in the above Daily Pop interview!
The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards will broadcast live on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. across MTV's channels.