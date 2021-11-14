Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week:

Katy Perry

"I just think it's time to give them everything they want."

That was the caption the American Idol judge used for her Instagram post about the CMA Awards on Nov. 10, which documented her epic hair transformation for the big event.

Perry, who has been sporting platinum blonde hair for some time, went back to her signature black locks, showing off the dyeing process, which was done by celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry.

"She's back!!!" Henry captioned a photo of the "Daisies" singer, adding in another caption, "Yes.... we took her dark!"