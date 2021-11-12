Relive the Biggest Moments From Taylor Swift's Red Era, From Maple Lattes to "Haylor"

Harry Styles Romance

Oh, Haylor. What a time.

Back in 2012, the Internet nearly combusted when it was reported that one of the world's biggest pop stars and the most popular member of One Direction were dating. The pair celebrated her 23rd birthday in London, they hit the slopes in Utah, they shared a New Year's Eve kiss in NYC and he met Swift's mom, Andrea.

But after two months, Swift and Styles abruptly split in early 2013, with Swift later authorizing an anonymous friend to shed light on the breakup for Vogue.

The situation was misreported in the media, the confidante insisted, and it was actually Styles who "chased" Swift for a year and "wore her down" before they began dating. But, the insider said, Swift initially ended their relationship when photos of Styles allegedly "making out" with someone while he was on tour in Australia surfaced online.

Eventually, after Styles continued to pursue her, Swift got back together with him, "but the whole time she says she feels like he's looking at every girl and thinking about hooking up with every girl," the friend claimed, going on to say Styles basically ghosted Swift only to start texting her again. (Styles' rep at the time denied Swift's friend's account of the situation.)

Still, their shortlived romance lives on in infamy, thanks to several songs on 1989, including "Style," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Out of the Woods," which were reportedly inspired by the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Styles weighed in on the songs in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not…but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere. I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart."

And almost a decade after their relationship, Swift and Styles appear to be on friendly terms, with the famous exes sharing a candid moment at the 2021 Grammys, delighting Haylor fans. Glad to see they made it out of the woods!