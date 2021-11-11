Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Insight Into Her Family Life With Adam Levine

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Celebrates 10 Years Walking in VS Fashion Show

It's never too early to raise a toast to great family and success.

As one of the world's most famous supermodels, Behati Prinsloo is used to being photographed and followed around the world. But as the 33-year-old continues raising her two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, with husband Adam Levine, a more balanced life has proved to be the best life.

"I've been on a plane every other day and now I can just kind of sit back and watch my kids grow up," Behati exclusively shared with E! News. "I think as a mom, you kind of want to keep that balance of knowing who you are as an individual away from being a mom and away from your kids. And then also you want to be a great mom and be an example to them working, someone passionate about their work or all of the projects that are going on."

In between dropping her kids off for school and enjoying snuggle time under the covers, Behati has been hard at work creating CaliRosa Tequila with Adam. It's a passion project that has brought them even closer together.

"We are both huge tequila drinkers," Behati shared. "That's literally the only hard liquor that I really drink and same with him. And we always had this fantasy of us having our own tequila and this brand, and that we have all creative control and that we could do anything we want."