Watch Lady Gaga Reflect on Her Past as a "Failed" Actress

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

After proving she's an Oscar-worthy actress, Lady Gaga now stars in Ridley Scott's highly anticipated biopic House of Gucci, in theaters Nov. 24. Yet, the Grammy winner is staying humble about following her dreams.

"I always wanted to be an actress," Gaga exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Nov. 11. "For years, I did not believe in myself as an actor. I made it as a musician. I failed as an actress."

According to Gaga, she was "terrible at auditioning," but despite her major success as a triple threat talent, she has no plans to move away from music.

"I'll never give up music, no. I love music, but I do love being an actress," she admitted.

And similarly, Gaga's on-screen persona as real-life Gucci family member Patrizia Reggiani was determined to succeed—albeit, at all costs. (Reggiani was convicted of ordering the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver in the film.)