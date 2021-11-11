Watch Lady Gaga Reflect on Her Past as a "Failed" Actress

Lady Gaga was "Born This Way" for the big screen!
After proving she's an Oscar-worthy actress, Lady Gaga now stars in Ridley Scott's highly anticipated biopic House of Gucci, in theaters Nov. 24. Yet, the Grammy winner is staying humble about following her dreams.
"I always wanted to be an actress," Gaga exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Nov. 11. "For years, I did not believe in myself as an actor. I made it as a musician. I failed as an actress."
According to Gaga, she was "terrible at auditioning," but despite her major success as a triple threat talent, she has no plans to move away from music.
"I'll never give up music, no. I love music, but I do love being an actress," she admitted.
And similarly, Gaga's on-screen persona as real-life Gucci family member Patrizia Reggiani was determined to succeed—albeit, at all costs. (Reggiani was convicted of ordering the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver in the film.)
"For my character, I felt like this is what she thought he should be doing," Gaga said of the dynamic between Patrizia and Maurizio. "She wanted him to want it for himself. She wanted him to be great because she believed in him. She truly loved him, and I think she also truly loved what he meant."
She added, "What I find fascinating—I don't think this is giving too much away—but when they got married, he had nothing. People don't know when they got married, she didn't have her shovel out digging for gold."
Gaga concluded, "I really believe that what ultimately tore them apart was that she got in over her head. When everybody turned their back on her, what was left? There was nothing left for her and she didn't feel like she mattered."
Co-star Driver noted, "You don't really know what you're getting into until you're kind of doing it," of the marriage at the center of the film. "I guess it makes it tragic because he's the most wise early on and he knows what the pitfalls are, but he can't help but succumb to them. I find that very human."
Similarly, Salma Hayek echoed that the film is really all about choices in life, as Jared Leto related to Gaga's previous self-doubt.
"I doubt myself enough for the rest of the world," Leto quipped. "I think you just put one foot in front of the other."
Watch the full interview above to hear how each House of Gucci star can relate to their characters.
House of Gucci will be released in the U.S. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.