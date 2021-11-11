Melissa McCarthy's Next TV Role May Surprise You

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Admits Women Take Back Their Power in "The Kitchen"

Grab you hammer and nails, because we have some homes to renovate.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Scott Brothers Entertainment announced that the Emmy Award-winning superstar will be adding "co-host" to her long Hollywood résumé as host of Discovery+'s new series, The Great Giveback. Melissa, along with her cousin Jenna Perusich, will surprise incredible people with beautiful home renovations. The series, produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment and executive produced by Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott and Melissa, will stream on Discovery+ in late spring 2022.

Before they begin transforming homes and surprising their unsuspecting and deserving subjects with the news, the duo will learn the heartwarming stories of the remarkable people that were nominated by their loved ones. The cousins will then get to work using their creativity and passion, and—with the help of their expert team—stun homeowners with incredible reveals.

A feel-good home renovation show? Sounds like Discovery+ really hit the nail on the head with this one! (Sorry, we had to.)