Netflix's Single All the Way Trailer Teases Holiday Hilarity and Jennifer Coolidge

This makes us want the holiday season real bad.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Netflix released the trailer for its first queer-led holiday film, Single All the Way, which will premiere the first week in December. The upcoming rom-com boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Ugly Betty's Michael Urie, Hocus Pocus' Kathy Najimy and The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge.
And, before we get into it, we just want to note that Coolidge appears ready to end her year with another iconic comedic performance. In fact, the trailer features the Legally Blonde alum wearing a Glinda costume in the middle of a nativity play. (For the record, we can't wait to see that particular scene unfold.)
So outside of Coolidge, what is Single All the Way about? Well, the film follows the unlucky-in-love Peter (Urie), who asks his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to come home with him for the holidays so his family doesn't think he's alone.
"Christmas is a big deal for my family," he explains to his BFF. "And every year I'm this problem they all have to solve, because I'm always the single one."
Though Nick is initially hesitant to agree to Peter's plan, he is swayed to join in on the holiday fun after his friend assures him, "It'd be so easy. My family already asks why we're not just together."
However, things go awry when Peter's mom (Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with hunky trainer James (Luke Macfarlane). While this seems to be a good match, Peter actually finds himself getting closer with Nick as Christmas day draws near. A classic holiday rom-com conundrum!
"Nick and Peter want to make out," a family friend, played by Schitt's Creek alum Jennifer Robertson, says. "They should make out...Nick is a 10, and Peter is a 10 in New Hampshire."
Which suitor will Peter unwrap love with? We're just gonna have to watch to find out.
Single All the Way premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix.