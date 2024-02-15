Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

These A-listers always bring their A-game on the red carpet.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards are just days away, bringing together your favorite movie icons, TV stars, music artists and so many more for one of the most exciting pop culture celebrations of the year.

Over the years, style-star legends have rocked risk-taking and inspired looks that we simply can't get enough of. The queen of cool, Gwen Stefani, turned heads in a royally rad gown while being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs. Meanwhile, Zendaya has opted for a classy and sexy midsection moment in the past while Kim Kardashian slays year after year in edgy ensembles.

When the 2024 red carpet kicks off, fans can definitely expect Music Icon Award recipient Lenny Kravitz to rock something edgy and instantly iconic.

But before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their immaculate fashion sense on the Feb. 18 red carpet in Santa Monica, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane.