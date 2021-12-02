Zendaya, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Watch : BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

These A-listers always bring their A-game on the red carpet!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards is just around the corner, bringing together your favorite movie icons, TV stars, music artists and so many more for one of the most exciting pop culture celebration of the year.

Over the years, style-star legends have rocked risk-taking and inspired looks that we simply can't get enough of. The queen of cool, Gwen Stefani, turned heads in a royally rad gown while being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs. Meanwhile, Zendaya, has opted for a classy and sexy midsection moment while Kim Kardashian always slays in tasteful skintight ensembles.

Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their immaculate fashion sense next Tuesday on Dec. 7, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane.

We've complied the best dressed looks ever over the years. Check out all the festive frocks and form-fitting suits you may have forgotten about below.