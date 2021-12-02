Casting Call

Zendaya, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

By Jake Thompson Dec 02, 2021 1:00 PMTags
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

These A-listers always bring their A-game on the red carpet! 

The 2021 People's Choice Awards is just around the corner, bringing together your favorite movie icons, TV stars, music artists and so many more for one of the most exciting pop culture celebration of the year.

Over the years, style-star legends have rocked risk-taking and inspired looks that we simply can't get enough of. The queen of cool, Gwen Stefani, turned heads in a royally rad gown while being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs. Meanwhile, Zendaya, has opted for a classy and sexy midsection moment while Kim Kardashian always slays in tasteful skintight ensembles.

Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their immaculate fashion sense next Tuesday on Dec. 7, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane

We've complied the best dressed looks ever over the years. Check out all the festive frocks and form-fitting suits you may have forgotten about below.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards: Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

The 2021 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson, is happening Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The People's Icon of 2020 did not disappoint! J.Lo looked red hot in this sculptural scarlet dress.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The comedian looked like a boss in this floral number.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

She proved there's nothing more powerful than a great power suit.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

It's safe to say the Fashion Icon Award recipient slayed on the red carpet. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha

It's her fiery 'do that sealed the deal for us.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kendrick Sampson

The insecure star was dapper AF as he made his way down the red carpet.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

She may be cool for the summer but at the 2020 award show, Demi was red hot.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Giuliana Rancic

Rawr: The E! host brought the heat to the 2020 award show red carpet.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya

The Euphoria star kept it classy and sexy with this black gown with the midsection cut out. The actress went on to win the Drama TV Star of 2019 and Movie Actress of 2019.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attended the 2018 PCAs just a few months after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 PCAs, and she showed up looking like a queen ready to take her rightful place on her fashion throne.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Storm Reid

In 2019, the A Wrinkle In Time actress looked gorgeous as she strolled down the red carpet in a patterned blue dress with incredible puffy sleeves. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Viola Davis

How to get away with looking incredible on a red carpet?! Just take a few notes from Viola Davis. The actress looked incredible in a floor length pretty pink gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in this shirtless ensemble at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Homecoming Queen" singer looked lovely in a pink ruffled crop top look with a matching mini-skirt.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star stunned in a gorgeous orange gown with a daring slip down the side.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
KJ Apa

He's not in Riverdale any more! KJ Apa went with a pink suit at the 2019 PCAs and apparently Archie is all grown up.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Ghost Whisperer star rocked this royal blue look with matching eye shadow at the 2000 People's Choice Awards. The Ghost Whisperer star proved that she's always been a style icon.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian always knows how to rock a red carpet. This skintight floor length ensemble was one for the books and proved why she's nominated for the Style Star of 2019.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Erika Jayne

The reality star looked completely at home on the carpet in a chic black tuxedo dress at the 2019 PCAs.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went solo to the 2019 awards show, and stunned in a gorgeous white sleek gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer proved that she's still got it on the red carpet at the 2019 PCAs while wearing a beautiful patterned gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
P!nk

P!nk was honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2019 PCAs. The musician wore a long sleeved black gown with a sheer top that was fit for a champion.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Tyler Cameron

Spoiler alert: he's still single! Tyler Cameron may not have found love yet, but he definitely found a perfect suit to wear to the 2019 PCAs.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Camila Mendes

The Riverdale actress sported a little pop of color in this patterned ensemble at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora

Rita Ora stunned in this blue gown with a daring leg slit. The singer opted for a matching boot that pulled the entire look together.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Isaiah Mustafa

He may have left his old spice at home, but he brought the bright red suit as an ode to the brand that took his career to a whole new level.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

Double trouble! When the two former WWE stars hit the carpet together, you know things are about to go down. Nikki went for a sexy, sleek red gown. While Brie went for a more sophisticated black and white pantsuit.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira

Wakanda forever! The Black Panther actress rocked a dress that could have doubled as a costume straight from the hit film. She kept it simple and gorgeous with a classic black heel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Blake Lively

In 2017, Blake Lively proved that she's got just as much style as her character Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl. She brought out all the frills for the awards show.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

