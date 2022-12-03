Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Enter to Win

Fashion
These A-listers always bring their A-game on the red carpet. 

The 2022 People's Choice Awards are just days away, bringing together your favorite movie icons, TV stars, music artists and so many more for one of the most exciting pop culture celebrations of the year.

Over the years, style-star legends have rocked risk-taking and inspired looks that we simply can't get enough of. The queen of cool, Gwen Stefani, turned heads in a royally rad gown while being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs. Meanwhile, Zendaya has opted for a classy and sexy midsection moment in the past while Kim Kardashian slays year after year in edgy ensembles.

Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their immaculate fashion sense on the Dec. 6 red carpet, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane

We've complied the best dressed looks ever over the years. Check out all the festive frocks and form-fitting suits you may have forgotten about below before this year's show.

First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees 2022

The 2022 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cardi B

Hot mama! The rapper wowed at the 2021 ceremony in a sparkly pink dress that showed off her signature curves.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya

The Euphoria star kept it classy and sexy with this black gown with the midsection cut out. The actress went on to win the Drama TV Star of 2019 and Movie Actress of 2019.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson

The 2021 People's Icon rocked a color-blocked ensemble that really stood out.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

The RHOBH star gave a twist to the little black dress during the 2021 ceremony.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

The comedian stunned in a colorful look consisting of a body-hugging green dress, purple hair and a rainbow clutch.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

The Live From E! red carpet host slayed in a feathered purple dress at the 2021 show.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Icon of 2021 Award recipient channels Catwoman in a sizzling, sparkling body suit by Rick Owens.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Becky G

The Latin Artist winner shows lots of leg in a yellow and black Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit and side cut-out.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The People's Icon of 2020 did not disappoint! J.Lo looked red hot in this sculptural scarlet dress.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The comedian looked like a boss in this floral number.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 PCAs, and she showed up looking like a queen ready to take her rightful place on her fashion throne.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

The RHOBH star's statement boots were the most enviable accessory of the 2021 show.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

She proved there's nothing more powerful than a great power suit.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

It's safe to say the Fashion Icon Award recipient slayed on the red carpet. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kendrick Sampson

The insecure star was dapper AF as he made his way down the red carpet.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

She may be cool for the summer but at the 2020 award show, Demi was red hot.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attended the 2018 PCAs just a few months after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Storm Reid

In 2019, the A Wrinkle In Time actress looked gorgeous as she strolled down the red carpet in a patterned blue dress with incredible puffy sleeves. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Viola Davis

How to get away with looking incredible on a red carpet?! Just take a few notes from Viola Davis. The actress looked incredible in a floor length pretty pink gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in this shirtless ensemble at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Homecoming Queen" singer looked lovely in a pink ruffled crop top look with a matching mini-skirt.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star stunned in a gorgeous orange gown with a daring slip down the side.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
KJ Apa

He's not in Riverdale any more! KJ Apa went with a pink suit at the 2019 PCAs and apparently Archie is all grown up.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Ghost Whisperer star rocked this royal blue look with matching eye shadow at the 2000 People's Choice Awards. The Ghost Whisperer star proved that she's always been a style icon.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian always knows how to rock a red carpet. This skintight floor length ensemble was one for the books and proved why she's nominated for the Style Star of 2019.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Erika Jayne

The reality star looked completely at home on the carpet in a chic black tuxedo dress at the 2019 PCAs.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went solo to the 2019 awards show, and stunned in a gorgeous white sleek gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer proved that she's still got it on the red carpet at the 2019 PCAs while wearing a beautiful patterned gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
P!nk

P!nk was honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2019 PCAs. The musician wore a long sleeved black gown with a sheer top that was fit for a champion.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Tyler Cameron

Spoiler alert: he's still single! Tyler Cameron may not have found love yet, but he definitely found a perfect suit to wear to the 2019 PCAs.



Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards Tuesday, Dec. 6, on NBC and E!.

