Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Watch : BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

These A-listers always bring their A-game on the red carpet.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards are just days away, bringing together your favorite movie icons, TV stars, music artists and so many more for one of the most exciting pop culture celebrations of the year.

Over the years, style-star legends have rocked risk-taking and inspired looks that we simply can't get enough of. The queen of cool, Gwen Stefani, turned heads in a royally rad gown while being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs. Meanwhile, Zendaya has opted for a classy and sexy midsection moment in the past while Kim Kardashian slays year after year in edgy ensembles.

Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their immaculate fashion sense on the Dec. 6 red carpet, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane.

We've complied the best dressed looks ever over the years. Check out all the festive frocks and form-fitting suits you may have forgotten about below before this year's show.