How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana During a Gala Appearance With Prince Harry

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Surprise Appearance in NYC

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's fashion connection is unbreakable.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprising appearance Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, as she joined her husband, Prince Harry at the Intrepid Museum for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York City. All eyes were on the royal as she and her hubby walked down the carpet for the special event. While she had her best accessory on her arm—royal watchers took notice of another very special piece dedicated to his mother.

Meghan, 39, gave a subtle nod to Harry's mother by wearing the royal's diamond tennis bracelet. Staying true to her own personal style—and adding another layer of sparkle—the Duchess also wore her own Cartier "Love" bracelet on the same arm.

This isn't the first time the heirloom piece has been worn by the Duchess. Meghan was last seen wearing it during her sit-down interview with Oprah, and before that during her royal tour with Harry in 2018.