How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana During a Gala Appearance With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's fashion connection is unbreakable.
The Duchess of Sussex made a surprising appearance Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, as she joined her husband, Prince Harry at the Intrepid Museum for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York City. All eyes were on the royal as she and her hubby walked down the carpet for the special event. While she had her best accessory on her arm—royal watchers took notice of another very special piece dedicated to his mother.
Meghan, 39, gave a subtle nod to Harry's mother by wearing the royal's diamond tennis bracelet. Staying true to her own personal style—and adding another layer of sparkle—the Duchess also wore her own Cartier "Love" bracelet on the same arm.
This isn't the first time the heirloom piece has been worn by the Duchess. Meghan was last seen wearing it during her sit-down interview with Oprah, and before that during her royal tour with Harry in 2018.
During her life, the People's Princess wore the tennis bracelet multiple times for various events.
In addition to the arm candy, for her first major in-person appearance in over a year, the mother-of-two dazzled in a Carolina Hererra dress designed by Wes Gordon. The gown, which stole the show with its long sleek train, is part of the pre fall 2022 collection.
The Duchess paired the look with the pointed-toe Samia sling-backs by one of her most trusted brands, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Birk's Snowstorm earrings.
Harry wore a black tux by Armani, complete with a bow tie.
Meghan and Harry paid tribute to fallen soldiers by wearing matching red poppies on their lapels—a gesture they adhere to every year in honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K, while attending the event ahead of the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.
Prince Harry, who served in the British military for 10 years, was on hand to present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five recipients comprised of service members, veterans and families living with the invisible wounds of war.
As the duo made their way down the carpet, Meghan shared that she was "always proud" of her husband.
And we are always proud to see the Duchess' constant service to fashion and Diana's style legacy