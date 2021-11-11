CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Mini-Me Kids: See Which One Is Rocking a Britney Spears Tee

Nov 11, 2021
One lucky mom.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 11 to share a rare look at all four of her and Kanye "Ye" West's kids together. 

In the group photo, North West, 8, can be seen hugging her little brother Psalm West, 2, while Saint West, 5, looks into the camera and Chicago West, 3, flashes a big smile. Posing on a hay bale, their outfits are all on point as per usual, with Psalm rocking a patterned jumpsuit and Saint a jersey with Yeezy gear. 

As for Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter, she went all out, sporting stylish cowboy boots and a Britney Spears t-shirt along with a flannel. The pic of Britney dates back to her Oops!... I Did It Again era, proving Chicago's shirt to be a true vintage gem.

Kim shared an additional photo of Chicago and Saint standing on the same hay bale looking as adorable as ever.

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

The post's caption was equally sweet, with the SKIMS owner writing, "Heart and Soul."

See the new photos and all of the West kids' cutest pics by scrolling through the photo gallery below.

Instagram
Fall Fashion

Saint posed with his little sister Chicago as she rocked a vintage Britney Spears tee in a photo mom Kim shared on Nov. 11.

Instagram
All Together Now

They grow up so fast! Kim captured all four of her kids in another snapshot taken on the festive hay bale.

Instagram
Cuddle Sesh

Kim took a break from her workout on July 21 when Psalm and Saint adorably visited her gym.

Instagram
Sweaty Smooch

Saint sweetly kissed his mom Kim on July 20. "Little visitors in the gym today," the SKIMS founder captioned.

Instagram
Kim's Boys

Psalm nuzzled with Kim on a workout bench as Saint looked into the camera on July 21. 

Instagram
Psalm Turns 2!

Happy birthday, Psalm! The two-year-old posed with North, Saint, Chicago and mom Kim at his celebration.

Instagram
Stylish Siblings

Saint and Chicago looked runway ready in these trendy looks in May 2021.

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

Kim was clearly impressed with the siblings' looks, simply captioning her Instagram post of the pics, "OMGGGGG" with several red heart emojis. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Vibes

Kim wrote on this vacation pic, "Me and my girls."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sand & Surf

During a tropical getaway in 2021, Kim and her daughters enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Smiles

Check out those matching Yeezys! The mother-daughter duo posed for this smiley snapshot in April 2021.

Instagram
Three's Company

"3 out of 4," Kim captioned this pic on Mar. 30, 2021.

Instagram
Orange You Glad...

The tiny trio looks adorable in their matching orange outfits and smiles.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas 2020

"Christmas at Kourtney's," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this photo of North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and niece Dream.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
More Family Fun

Kris Jenner joined the brood for this holiday snap.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Saint at Christmas

A candid shot of Kim and son Saint during Christmas 2020.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Her Oldest Kids

Another candid shot of Kim and her kids. This time her oldest children, North and Saint, are featured.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Sweet Babies

Kim wrote at the start of December, "My sweet babies."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Youngest West Kids

In December 2020, Kim shared this sweet snap of her youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Whole Brood

Kim Kardashian captioned this Instagram post of all four of her kids, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Silly Siblings

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all different moods in this candid snap by Kim.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Kids

The West kids enjoyed each other's company during a family outing.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helping Psalm

Dad Kanye West helped hold up youngest son Psalm for this family photo.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sisterly Love

For one last photo, North posed with just her sister.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Sisters

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," Kim wrote for an August Instagram post. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Peace & Love

North tried to show little sister Chicago a peace sign for this pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helpful Big Sister

Big sister North seemed to wipe something off 2-year-old Chicago's face.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Cuties

The West girls pulled out some silly faces for this sisterly photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Humpty Dumpty, Who?

North and Chicago appeared to take a tumble in this last photo by Kim.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart emoji as the caption.

photos
View More Photos From The West Kids' Cutest Pics

