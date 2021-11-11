Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Exclusive

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's "Really Solid" Relationship With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, are said to be "closer than ever," nearly four years after they were first linked. For an update on this notably private pair, read on.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 11, 2021 7:00 PMTags
Leonardo DiCaprioCouplesCelebrities
When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, no news is good news! According to a source, the couple is "closer than ever."

"They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami," the source told E! News. "It's all status quo."

While they've mostly kept their relationship private, after nearly four years together, it seems DiCaprio, 47, is finally getting more comfortable. "Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they're out," the source noted. "They look very happy and relaxed together."

Last December, a source told E! News the Titanic star is "very cozy with Cami and they're serious." The proof? They live together! 

"He is filming right now," a source said last year, "but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys...He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."

While they're very much linked, they still maintain their independence and have yet to walk a red carpet together. Most recently, Morrone, 24, who is set to star in the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book, posed for photographers solo at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 before reuniting with her man inside. 

John Sheene/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

With DiCaprio's next movie, Don't Look Up, out next month, perhaps they'll finally make their joint red-carpet debut. In the meantime, fans will be crossing their fingers. 

