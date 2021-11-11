Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's "Really Solid" Relationship With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Watch : Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Thirsts Over Leonardo DiCaprio

When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, no news is good news! According to a source, the couple is "closer than ever."

"They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami," the source told E! News. "It's all status quo."

While they've mostly kept their relationship private, after nearly four years together, it seems DiCaprio, 47, is finally getting more comfortable. "Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they're out," the source noted. "They look very happy and relaxed together."

Last December, a source told E! News the Titanic star is "very cozy with Cami and they're serious." The proof? They live together!

"He is filming right now," a source said last year, "but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys...He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."