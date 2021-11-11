Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside the Barbie Bash Rob Kardashian Threw for Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday

By Allison Crist Nov 11, 2021 4:48 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianDream Kardashian
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Dream's 5th Birthday

A Barbie Dreamhouse.

Dream Kardashian turned five years old on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and no one was more excited than her dad, Rob Kardashian.

To celebrate the special occasion, Rob threw his and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's little girl the ultimate Barbie-themed party, complete with hundreds of balloons, a massive dollhouse, multiple cakes, a giant Barbie box and so much more. 

Khloe Kardashian shared snapshots of the extravagant decorations on her Instagram Stories, crediting Los Angeles-based party company Balloon and Paper for creating "a literal Barbie dream," and her brother for putting it all together. "The best daddy," Khloe wrote of Rob alongside a video of the set-up. 

The Arthur George founder shared his own photo of the decor, which showed him smiling ear-to-ear with Dream on his shoulders.

The birthday girl also posed with Khloe for a sweet video, and could be seen rocking a pretty-in-pink Barbie outfit and matching bow in her hair. 

Khloe's own daughter, True Thompson was of course in attendance—along with lots of Dream's other cousins, based on the noise in the background of one video—and spotted playing around at an arts and crafts table.

photos
Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

The party seemed to be the perfect ending to Dream's special day, which was marked by several of her loved ones posting heartfelt social media tributes

Rob himself took to Instagram, calling Dream his "best friend." 

"Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!" Rob wrote. "You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo."

Go inside the Barbie bash by scrolling through the below photo gallery!

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

Rob Kardashian threw daughter Dream Kardashian a Barbie-themed bash for her fifth birthday on Nov. 10, 2021, and the entire celebration was seriously impressive. Here, the father-daughter duo can be seen posing with the set-up.

Instagram
The Ultimate Barbie Bash

Now that's a balloon display!

Instagram
All Pink

Khloe Kardashian documented much of the celebration on Instagram, giving a shout-out to the balloon and party-decor company responsible for the pretty-in-pink display. 

Instagram
Birthday Kisses

Dream posed with her aunt KoKo for an adorable video, showing off her perfectly on-theme Barbie outfit.

Instagram
Dad Duties

Dream celebrated her birthday with not one, but two cakes. Khloe gave Rob a shout-out for his planning abilities, calling him "the best daddy."

Instagram
They Grow Up So Fast

It's hard to believe Rob and his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's little one is already five!

Instagram
Bonding With KoKo

Dream made funny faces and laughed as Khloe chanted "Birthday girl!" over and over.

Instagram
Cousin True

Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson was in attendance and enjoying a turn at the arts and crafts table.

Instagram
Arts and Crafts

Khloe joined in on the fun at one point, showing off her own artistic creation.

Instagram
All the Balloons

A closer look at the giant balloon display revealed adorable details.

Instagram
Life Size

What's a Barbie party without a massive Barbie box?

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Hailey Bieber Recalls Helping Justin Bieber Navigate His Sobriety

3

Adele Reveals How Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence "Humanized" Her

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Hailey Bieber Recalls Helping Justin Bieber Navigate His Sobriety

3

Adele Reveals How Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence "Humanized" Her

4

Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Kids, Including a Britney Tee

5

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sneak Peek From Hocus Pocus 2 Set