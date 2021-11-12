Super Cool Gifts You’re Gonna Want to Keep for Yourself

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're ahead on your holiday shopping, snaps for you. If you haven't even started yet, there's no need to worry because you have plenty of time. Gift shopping doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can actually be super fun, especially if you find some cool things for yourself along the way. We found some great gift ideas that are so tempting you might buy one for yourself and another for your loved ones.
If you've been looking for a reliable electric bike, we found a great one that has a stylish vintage look. For anyone who loves to spend time outdoors, we tracked down a cooler backpack that's just as functional as it is fashionable. If you don't have enough time to work out, then just wear the Bala resistance bands when you hit the gym, or even when you're going to get the mail if you want to make the most of a short walk. If you're looking for some fashionable, useful, and unique gift ideas, just keep on scrolling to see some of our favorites and why we love them so much.
Beaumont Rev Electric City Bike - Step Through
BeaumontSold By Retrospec
This step-through electric bike is just what you need to amp up your daily commute. The bike has seven speeds, going up to 20 miles per hour. Use Start Aid, aka walk assist, which pushes the bike at four miles per hour without you having to pedal. The vintage-looking bike is also available in powder blue and light pink.
A satisfied bike owner raved, "Very easy to assemble, charge, and go. The bike has plenty of zip and the battery life is impressive so far. I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of light emitted from the front and rear lights. I would recommend this bike to anyone in the market for an entry level e-bike as it is loaded with features and is really fun to ride."
Jill & Ally 'Real Housewife in Training' Sweatshirt
Jill & AllySold By Jill & Ally
Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it will feel like it is when you wear this sweatshirt from Real Housewives OG Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro! Start training now, because you know your future will be filled with fabulous trips, dinners, and the occasional table flip.
This sweatshirt is available in sizes ranging from XXS-XXL.
Moda Luxe Anna Purse
Moda LuxeSold By Moda Luxe
It doesn't get more chic than this mini bag. Go hands-free, wearing this as a crossbody bag with the gold chain strap. Or you can hold it by the top handle. This vegan leather bag is also available in four other colors.
Bala Bangles
BalaSold By Bala
You've got to start somewhere to get somewhere, right? Wear these bangles on your wrists or ankles and some comfortable resistance to any workout. You can even wear them when you fold laundry, turning an everyday task into a workout.
Second Wind The Becky Earrings
Second WindSold By Second Wind
These asymmetrical gold chain earrings will become your new everyday favorite. They work if you're going casual, if you're dressing up, and everything in between. The chain earrings are brass-plated with 14k gold.
Fahlo The Wave Ring
FahloSold By Wildlife Collections
Switch things up with this unique ring, inspired by the shapes of the ocean currents. This beautiful wave ring is available in silver, rose gold, and gold. The wave ring was created in partnership with Orca Research Trust, an organization that fights to preserve orca natural habitats, every purchase of this piece contributes to a donation toward an animal conservation.
Sterling Forever CZ & Enamel Evil Pendant Necklace- Turquoise
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
If you're a believer in the evil eye jewelry concept, you can protect yourself from envy with this necklace. Even if you don't believe in the power of the evil eye, this is a jewelry staple that never goes out of style. This piece is made from 14k gold-plated brass, enamel, and cubic zirconia.
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag
CorkcicleSold By Corkcicle
Keep your hands free and store your favorite beverages in this cooler bag, which is designed with portability (and style) in mind. This bag is available in multiple colors and fabrics. It's perfect for the beach, tailgates, hiking, picnics, outdoor concerts, and more.
If you're looking for more great gift ideas, check out our favorite self-care gifts.