Brooklyn Beckham Hints at Nicola Peltz Wedding Date Amid "Difficult" Planning

Wedding bells may be ringing sooner than we think for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!
David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child shared that he and his fiancée have been in the process of planning their nuptials—and are looking at a 2022 wedding date. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already," the 22-year-old told HELLO!.
"And it has been a bit difficult," he continued. "You know, I've only just started to travel again. I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully it'll be next year."
In the process of planning a wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola have planted the roots in the U.S. In June, the pair purchased a $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which has eased the tension of designer being away from his Britain-based close-knit family, which includes his parents and younger siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.
"I'm marrying my best friend," he told the outlet. "So, we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."
Brooklyn and Nicole, 26, got engaged in June 2020. The pair marked the beautiful milestone this past June with a sentimental post on social media.
"This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me," Brooklyn wrote alongside a video of the couple sharing a kiss. "She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."
Nicola replied: "I love you so much baby."
Mark your calendars and save the date!