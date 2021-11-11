CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Lisa Rinna Shares That Her Mother Lois Has Had a Stroke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to confirm that her mother Lois Rinna had a stroke, encouraging fans to "send her so much love while she transitions."

As all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, everybody loves Lois

Lisa Rinna announced via Instagram on Nov. 11 that her beloved mother Lois Rinna, 93, suffered a stroke. "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa captioned an old video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lisa added, "I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know." 

Lisa's daughters also opened up about Lois' stroke. Amelia Hamlin commented, "Love you nana, forever," with a white heart and flame emoji. 

Delilah Belle wrote, "I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do." 

The cast of RHOBH also shared their support for the Rinna family, with Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais adding heart emojis and Crystal Kung Minkoff posting a series of prayer emojis. "Love you Lisa," Kyle Richards captioned. "We all love Lois so much. Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love & prayers." 

Dorit Kemsley added, "Love you both so much." 

Former RHOBH co-stars Eileen DavidsonCamille Grammer and Teddi Mellencamp also sent love to Lois and the Rinnas. Fellow Bravo-lebrities Lisa BarlowKim Zolciak-Biermann and Leah McSweeney also voiced their hope for Lois' recovery.  

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Lisa's A-list pals Kelly RipaCindy CrawfordKate Beckinsale and Kris Jenner hoped for "love and prayers" for the family. Sharon Stone commented, "Oh honey I'm deeply moved by this news Right there with an open heart meditating and sending so much love your way." 

Lois has appeared several times over the years on RHOBH and previously suffered a "devastating" stroke in 2013, as Lisa tweeted in May 2019. "[She] had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones," Lisa wrote at the time. "She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful." 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

