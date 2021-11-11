Lisa Rinna Shares That Her Mother Lois Has Had a Stroke

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reveals Thoughts on Whether Erika Jayne Knew Anything

As all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, everybody loves Lois.

Lisa Rinna announced via Instagram on Nov. 11 that her beloved mother Lois Rinna, 93, suffered a stroke. "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa captioned an old video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lisa added, "I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know."

Lisa's daughters also opened up about Lois' stroke. Amelia Hamlin commented, "Love you nana, forever," with a white heart and flame emoji.

Delilah Belle wrote, "I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do."