See the Sizzling Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Cast Photos

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey and more fan favorite Real Housewives stars pose for white-hot beachy solo pics on Ultimate Girls Trip. Check them out!

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 11, 2021 5:00 PMTags
Watch: Kenya Moore Talks TENSE "Ultimate Girls Trip" With Ramona Singer

Talk about the ultimate vacay!

E! News can officially share the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip solo cast pics, and let's just say that we've never seen these Housewives look this fierce. Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards all look fabulous in neutral tone ensembles, perfect for their beachside vacation to Turks and Caicos. 

While these ladies kick back and relax on the sand, the drama is working overtime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta former co-stars Cynthia and Kenya have "changed" their friendship dynamic since filming the Peacock spin-off, premiering Thursday, Nov. 18. Plus, The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. Luann still hasn't gotten used to Ramona's "Singer Stingers" over the years. 

"I had the most conflict with Ramona," Luann exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 14. "I was expecting it to come from somewhere else, but it was home base." 

photos
Every Real Housewives Spinoff We'd Love To See

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa summed up, "Obviously they picked big personalities from all the different cities, all together on yachts, on jets, on planes. It's just crazy, it really is. It's pee your pants funny. It's above and beyond." 

Check out the sizzling new cast images below! 

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps
Ramona Singer
Ramona Singer
Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey
Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga

