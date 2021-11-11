Adele Reveals How Celeb Pals Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence "Humanized" Her

Watch : Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

Adele, Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lawrence...can we get an invite to the next hangout?

Yes, Adele is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but even megawatt celebrities take their kid to school and befriend other moms in the neighborhood. In a newly published Rolling Stone profile, the "Easy on Me" singer confirmed she and ex-husband Simon Konecki, who lives across the street from her in Beverly Hills, "do school drop-off" with their son Angelo, 9. And she has made some gal pals in the area that you might know: the aforementioned Richie, mother of two, and mom-to-be Lawrence.

According to Adele, 33, making celebrity friends had quite a grounding impact on her. "They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," she told Rolling Stone. "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered.'"