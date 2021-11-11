Hear Jessica Simpson’s Moving Rendition of “Particles”—"This Song Healed a Broken Piece of Me”

The holidays may be weeks away but Jessica Simpson just gave her fans an early gift.
After teasing her followers on social media about more music, the 41-year-old released her emotional rendition of "Particles" on Nov. 11. The song—originally done by Nothing but Thieves—was accompanied by an equally moving video.
In the visuals, Jessica's blond hair flows down her body while she sits on a chair with just a microphone and belts out the powerful tune. "It's been like a year since I've been home. Flirting with an addiction I can't shake off," she sings. "My mouth is dry, I self-medicate. This comedown won't cure itself."
Going into the chorus, the songstress becomes visibly moved as she sings, "Baby, tell me if I'm being strange. And if I need to rearrange. My particles. I will for you. My particles. I will for you."
In a statement, Jessica shared her connection with this single. "The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me," she said. "This song saved a broken piece of me."
Prior to the songs release, the mother-of-three shared a still from the video with the caption "11.11." Keeping her followers on their toes, Jessica shared a picture of a piano with the same caption.
"Particles" comes days after the designer celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey.
On Nov. 1, Jessica looked back at an "unrecognizable version" of herself from 2017, along with an emotional caption. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore," she wrote.
"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she continued. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."
As Jessica noted, drinking "wasn't the issue" for her. "I didn't love myself," she said. "I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."
Jessica's last round of music was in 2020, when she released six songs along with her memoir, Open Book.
If "Particles" is a sign of what's to come—we are all ready to tune in. Watch the music video for the cover above.