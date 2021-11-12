Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version of "All Too Well" Is Here: Listen Now

Attention, Taylor Swift fans: It's time to dance 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light.
At midnight, the superstar singer officially dropped her latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version). The album, first released in 2012, now features 30 songs, including a 10-minute version of her beloved track "All Too Well."
After the song—which reflects on a heartbreaking romance (and a lost scarf!)—was first released nine years ago, it quickly became a fan favorite for its moving lyrics. Then, over the years, Swift let it slip that she still had the original, more explicit version of the song. "It included the F-word," Swift dished on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast in 2020, "and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure.'"
"I ended up taking it home and listening to it," Swift, who is rumored to have written the song about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, continued. "And I was like, 'I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'" She then enlisted the help of songwriter Liz Rose to get the song down to just over five minutes for Red's 2012 release.
But now, after encouragement from fans, Swift—who is re-recording her earliest albums amid an ongoing battle over her masters—has released the track in its entirety. In fact, the Grammy winner has also created a short film for the song's 10-minute version, set to be released on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.
The short film, which Swift wrote and directed, stars Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. Eagled-eyed fans noticed that actors Sink, 19, and O'Brien, 30, have a similar age-gap to that of Swift, 31, and Gyllenhaal, 40.
"Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang," Swift wrote on social media along with a still photo from the short film. "Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it'll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern."
Before watching the short film, listen to the extended version of "All Too Well" above. Plus, be sure to check out all of the vault songs from Red (Taylor's Version) out now.