Ryan Reynolds Overshares About Sex Life With Blake Lively During Surprise Jimmy Fallon Interview

Ryan Reynolds apparently didn't give Jimmy Fallon much notice to prepare for their interview.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Ryan was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Will Ferrell had been announced as the planned guest that night for The Tonight Show. But the two actors switched places, with Will showing up to chat with Jimmy Kimmel, while Ryan sat down with Jimmy Fallon.

Both talk show hosts pretended to be taken aback by the change, as Fallon tried to make small talk with the 45-year-old Red Notice actor about his wife of nine years, Blake Lively, at the start of the interview. "How's Blake? How are the kids?" the host asked Ryan.

This led a seemingly flustered Ryan to respond with, "You know, they're all good. Blake's—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal."

Fallon then chuckled at the apparent overshare and replied, "I wasn't going to ask that." But Ryan kept chiding the host by adding, "Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you're going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy."