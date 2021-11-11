Carly Pearce Celebrates 2021 CMA Awards Win With New Boyfriend Riley King

Watch : Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

It's an award show Carly Pearce won't soon forget.

While attending the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the "Next Girl" singer was moved to tears when she was named Female Vocalist of the Year.

"I really didn't think this was going to happen," the 31-year-old singer said while receiving support from close friend and collaborator Ashley McBryde. "I've had just a crazy year and I want you to know that this means everything to me. Country music saved me at a time that I needed it and this is all I've ever wanted in the entire world."

To make the win even sweeter, Carly's boyfriend Riley King was in the audience and present to celebrate. In fact, cameras caught the pair kissing when it was announced that Carly had won big.

While the couple has yet to make their red carpet debut, Carly dropped a hint to E! News back in September that she had found someone special after her divorce from country singer Michael Ray.